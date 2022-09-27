September Bonus Specials Have Arrived at Slotland Casino

Match your code, boost your play, and lucky wins will come your way. 115% SLOT FAVS. Deposit: $50 – $300, Redeem: 2x, Wager: 36x. Valid for: Airmail, Bewitched, Diamond Riches 2, Leprechaun Luck, Neon Reels, Turbo GT. Use Code: SLOTLOVE

Match your code and spin the mystery slot this week over at Slotland. Claim, deposit and spin, that’s all that needs to be done to enjoy some great video poker and slot bonuses this week at Slotland until September 30th.

Start off with a 115% Slot Favs bonus. Deposit anywhere between $50-$300 with bonus code SLOTLOVE to enjoy an extra 115%. Valid on Airmail, Turbo GT, Neon Reels, Leprechaun Luck, Bewitched and Diamond Riches 2. The coupon can be redeemed twice and is subject to 36x wagering.

Next up Slot Extras! Promo code ALLSLOTS can be redeemed twice per day for $150 when you deposit $200-$300, $60 with $100-$199 deposits or $20 when you deposit $45-$99. The code is valid for all slots only and is subject to 28x wagering.

Not a slots fan, but a poker fan? Slotland has you covered! Play your favorite video poker games with an extra 35% when you deposit $10-$300 and claim code POKERMATCH.

Last, but not least spin the Monthly Mystery Slot today and receive up to 100% or 150% for VIPs for your first deposit of October.

Visit Slotland today to match your code, boost your game play and start the month off with lucky wins.