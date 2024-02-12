150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 Spin Kong Fu Bonus

February 14, 2024 (Press Release) – Animal strength meets ancient wisdom in Everygame Casino‘s latest game. Kong Fu has a Master Takeover symbol replacement feature and a Bonus Wheel that awards instant prizes.

Players join Kong and his band of fighters in this fast-paced game. During Free Spins, when the reels expand to up to 6X6, there are up to 46,656 Ways to Win. Depositing players can get 50 free spins on the new game until March 31.

Kong, a powerful gorilla, is Wild. On any spin he can be a Bursting Wild and spread to additional positions on the reels. He’s joined by high value symbols that include a Tiger, a Rat, a Red Panda and a Tortoise.

Scatters can trigger the Bonus Wheel where players spin to win. Instant prizes include up to 15 free spins on expanded 6X6 reels with Bursting Wilds and a chance to win a jackpot.

KONG FU – INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 Spins on Kong Fu

Min. deposit just $20

Bonus code: KONGFU150

Available until March 31, 2024

Last month Everygame Casino unveiled another fantasy battle game, Planet of the ‘Roos. Introductory free spins on that game are still available until the end of the month.

PLANET OF THE ‘ROOS – INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins on Planet of the ‘Roos

Min. deposit just $20

Code: ROOS150

Available until February 29, 2024

Planet of the ‘Roos, features oversized symbols during its free spins round and a Hold and Spin bonus feature.

$150,000 SAMBA FRENZY CASINO BONUS CONTEST CONTINUES

The $150,000 Samba Frenzy Bonus Contest will award top players with $30,000 in prizes every week until March 4. Everygame Casino players automatically earn points when they play any game. Every week, 300 players with the most points win $30,000 in prizes — up to $500 each.

