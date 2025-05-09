750+ New Games from 7 Cutting-Edge Providers at CryptoWins

CryptoWins Supercharges Its Casino with 750+ New Games from 7 Cutting-Edge Providers

More variety, more flavor, more depth — this is the boldest evolution yet for crypto gaming fans

May 8, 2025 (Press Release)– CryptoWins, the go-to crypto-powered online casino, is making a power move this May. CryptoWins officially launches 750+ brand-new games from seven bold new providers, boosting its total game library to a whopping 1,200+ titles — and delivering a content lineup that crypto casino players can’t afford to miss.

To celebrate this epic launch, players can enjoy a 45% match deposit bonus on all slots from the new providers — available now through May 18.

Shortly after CryptoWins turned 1, and already home to fan favorites from Felix Gaming, Rival, Evoplay, and Slotland Entertainment, CryptoWins is now unlocking fresh adrenaline with titles from:

Eurasian Gaming – A leader in slots, fishing games, and bingo hybrids across Asia and Europe, known for Lady Hawk and Chilli Hunter Bingo.

– A leader in slots, fishing games, and bingo hybrids across Asia and Europe, known for Lady Hawk and Chilli Hunter Bingo. Funky Games – Widely recognized in Southeast Asian markets, delivering fast-paced, arcade-style titles and culturally rich slots like Feng Shen. A standout title The Wild Protectors brings Journey to the West to life with iconic characters, wild transformations, and immersive story-driven gameplay.

Widely recognized in Southeast Asian markets, delivering fast-paced, arcade-style titles and culturally rich slots like Feng Shen. A standout title The Wild Protectors brings Journey to the West to life with iconic characters, wild transformations, and immersive story-driven gameplay. ZeusPlay – European-crafted classics with strong math models. Look out for Amun’s Book and Arabian Dream.

– European-crafted classics with strong math models. Look out for Amun’s Book and Arabian Dream. Tada Gaming – Multiplayer arcade games like Crazy Hunter and Fortune Gems are primed for the Gen Z crowd.

– Multiplayer arcade games like Crazy Hunter and Fortune Gems are primed for the Gen Z crowd. FunTa Gaming – Culturally inspired, mobile-first games like Super Ace are on the rise.

– Culturally inspired, mobile-first games like Super Ace are on the rise. Apollo Play – Bringing niche appeal with cosmic and retro slots.

– Bringing niche appeal with cosmic and retro slots. 1Spin4Win – A fresh face offering “Book of” style and fruit slots for fans of the classics.

“This is one of the biggest expansions in CryptoWins history,” said Michael Hilary, Manager at CryptoWins. “We’re not just adding games — we’re adding variety, cultural flavor, and genre depth. Whether you’re here for multiplayer games, arcade shooters, or hybrid bingo, we’ve got your next obsession ready to play.”

From mystical fantasy adventures in Lady Hawk to the wild desert thrills of Arabian Dream, CryptoWins is levelling up the crypto gaming experience with a curated mix of established bangers and underground gems.

Crypto casino players can dive in from May 8 with special bonuses, seamless crypto deposits, and mobile-first gameplay across the board. The new era of CryptoWins is here!

NEW SLOTS BONUSES

Bonuses Valid May 8-18



45% MATCH BONUS

* on deposits $30-150

* Wagering Req: 47x

* Redeem Count 8x

* No Max Cashout

* Available on Games by 7 new providers

* Bonus Code: NEWSLOT

77% MATCH BONUS

* On deposits $90-600, 44% on deposits $40-89, 33% on deposits $25-39

* Wagering Req: 39x

* Redeem Count 3x/day

* No Max Cashout

* Available on Games by Slotland Entertainment

* Bonus Code: MORESLOT

About CryptoWins

CryptoWins, a popular cryptocurrency casino operated by Slotland Entertainment offers 1200+ games from Slotland Entertainment S.A. and 18 other game providers: ELA Games, EvoPlay, Felix Gaming, KA Gaming, NetGame, Rival Gaming, SmartSoft, Spinthon, and Vibra Gaming, 1Spin4Win, Apollo Play, Eurasian Gaming, FunTa Gaming, Funky Games, Tada Gaming ZeusPlay. Fast deposits and withdrawals are done using Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ether, Monero, Tether, Binance Coin, and USD Coin. Support is available around the clock via live chat and email