Caishen God of Fortune Free Spins at Everygame Poker

June 14, 2024 (Press Release) – Everygame Poker has just launched a brand-new Chinese slot game. All active players can take ten free spins on the new Caishen God of Fortune June 14-18. And, for Father’s Day, they’re giving depositing players free spins on some of dads’ favorite games.

In the new Caishen God of Fortune, Caishen himself grants his generous blessing of good fortune to all who approach. With the popular Hold & Win feature, wins will be plentiful as players navigate the world of the gods.

Six or more Bonus symbols trigger the Hold & Win feature. Three free re-spins begin during which all Bonus symbols stick. If a Collect symbol appears, it collects the values of all visible Bonus symbols. Collecting 15 Bonus symbols wins a Grand Prize.

When Caishen grants an Extra Win symbol during Hold & Win spins, it increases the value of chosen Bonus symbols and transforms itself into a Bonus symbol as well.

Each reel can contain Stacked Mystery symbols that are replaced with one random symbol, filling all Mystery symbols with matching symbols.

All players that have deposited in the last 30 days will automatically get 10 free spins on this new game.

Starting on Father’s Day on Sunday, players that claim free spins bonuses for The Angler, Stacked and Safari Sam 2 can then take 100 free spins on Alkemor’s Elements with no deposit required.

FATHER DAY FREE SPINS

Available June 16-24, 2024

50 Free Spins on The Angler

Min. deposit just $25

Coupon code: DAD01

50 Free Spins on Stacked

Min. deposit just $25

Coupon code: DAD02

75 Free Spins on Safari Sam 2

Min. deposit just $50

Coupon code: DAD03

100 Free Spins on Alkemor’s Elements

Claim all three deposit bonuses to be eligible for this no deposit bonus.

The Angler features a burly fisherman named Otis. It features Clingy Wilds and an innovative “Time to Fish!” bonus game. In Stacked, a vaudevillian Magician can cast spells on random symbols, tripling their payout. Safari Sam 2 has Safari Stacks that triple payouts and a Call of the Wild feature that turns entire reels into wilds. Alkemor’s Elements is played in rounds of ten with a wise wizard guiding players through each round.