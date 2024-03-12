Slotland’s CryptoWins, A Brand-New Crypto-Only Online Casino

March 12, 2024 (Press Release) – Slotland Entertainment recently launched CryptoWins, a brand-new crypto-only online casino with more than 350 games.

This month, Slotland Affiliates is running a $10,000 contest for affiliates to encourage their players to take the new crypto casino for a spin.

Slotland Affiliates is an established affiliate program which generates business for crypto-friendly brands including Slotland, Winaday, CryptoSlots and the new CryptoWins. The program has paid millions in commissions since its launch in 1998 and has built a reputation for providing long-term value for affiliates, paying out commissions on players for lengthy periods of time.

The new CryptoWins has games from Slotland Entertainment S.A. and five other games providers at the moment: EvoPlay, Felix Gaming, Rival Gaming, Spinthon and Vibra Gaming. Games from more providers such as ElaGames, KA Games and SmartSoft will be coming in the next few weeks. Fast deposits and withdrawals are done using Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ether, Monero, Tether, Binance Coin, and USD Coin.

$10,000 Affiliate Contest

Slotland Affiliates is now giving affiliate partners the chance to make the most of a special offer this March. The first 100 affiliates to promote CryptoWins on their sites they will be awarded a $100 bonus. Affiliates can contact their affiliate manager or check out the Slotland Affiliates website for more information.

This is not the first time this year Slotland has run a competition for affiliate partners, following the $10,000 giveaway at this year’s iGB Affiliate London show at Excel London in February. This was the last edition of the show to be held in London, and Slotland Affiliates marked the occasion by offering $100 bonuses to the first 100 affiliates to appear at the Slotland Affiliates stand.

Slotland Affiliates Website Revamp

The giveaways come at an exciting time for Slotland, which recently launched a brand-new version of its website, designed to align Slotland Affiliates with current trends. All the hot new updates from all the brands will appear in a revamped news section, and the site also now features an improved affiliate admin section powered by Cellxpert.