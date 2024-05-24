Everygame Finishes May with a No Deposit and Free Spins

May 27, 2024 (Press Release) – To wrap up May, Everygame Poker is offering four free spins bonuses including 100 free spins on a player favorite with no deposit required. It’s also launching Stampede Gold, a sequel to one of its most popular games ever and giving all active players ten free spins.

The End of Month Bonuses feature four games from Betsoft.

Back to Venus is a space age fantasy where alien plants have superpowers that can lead to out-of-this-world payouts. Three Rocketship symbols trigger 10 free spins with Sticky Wilds or Multiplier Wilds.

Players join Nordic warriors as they set sail in search of riches in in Viking Voyage. The Golden King is a stacked wild. He can freeze the reel he appears in while the other reels spin again.

Fruit Bat Crazy is a cascading slot game where players build fruity combinations before smashing them in a single splat.

In Gold Canyon, a mysterious Cowboy is an Expanding Wild. Bundles of Dynamite explode and new symbols drop into their place.

END OF THE MONTH BONUSES

Available May 27-31, 2024, only¬¬¬¬

50 Free Spins on Back to Venus

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: BACK01

60 Free Spins on Viking Voyage

Min. deposit $30

Coupon code: VOYAGE02

75 Free Spins on Fruitbat Crazy

Min. deposit $35

Coupon code: CRAZY03

100 Free Spins on Gold Canyon

No deposit required – claim the first three bonuses to qualify.

TEN FREE SPINS ON NEW STAMPEDE GOLD

On Thursday, Everygame Poker will unveil Stampede Gold, a sequel to Stampede — one of its most popular games ever. Like the original, this new game takes players on a safari adventure into the African wilderness. It’s a savanna extravaganza with Wilds that can double or even triple wins.`

Scatters can trigger up to 20 free spins. During free spins, collecting Golden Elephant symbols in the Collection Meter can transform symbols into a higher value symbol. May 31 to June 3, all players that have deposited recently can take ten free spins with no deposit required.

BLACKJACK QUEST

This week Everygame Poker is also holding its monthly Blackjack Quest. May 27 – June 2, Blackjack players can win a $50 bonus prize by collecting two Natural Blackjacks, one Colored Blackjack and one Clubs Blackjack. (Wagering requirement 25X.)