Everygame Poker Giving Free Spins on Two Glittering Slots

February 6, 2023 (Press Release) – Everygame Poker is giving free spins on two gem-tastic slots February 6th to 13th: Wilds of Fortune and Trinity Reels. From Saturday until Valentine’s Day, they’re also offering Valentine’s Free Spins on Triple Juicy Drops, one of the sweetest games in its collection.

The soothing sounds of smooth jazz and cheerfully clinking slot machines welcome players to Wilds of Fortune. Set in an old-school casino, this retro-style game’s Expanding Wild is a glittering diamond that triggers free spins. Money Bag Scatters award instant prizes up to 500 coins.

Trinity Reels is an innovative 6-reel slot with a colorful gemstone motif and up to 177,147 ways to win on every spin. Up to three symbols can appear in a single position on the first five reels, increasing chances of a winning combination. The sixth reel has two boost features that add Triple Wild symbols to the reels, split two or three positions into double or triple symbols, or multiply wins 10X. Scatters award ten free spins where Boosts appear much more frequently.

This week, players can get free spins by depositing as little as $25. They can win up to $250 during their free spins.

FREE SPINS WITH DEPOSITS

Available February 6-13, 2023 only

40 Free Spins on Wilds of Fortune

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: FORTUNE40

70 Free Spins on Trinity Reels

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: TRINITY70

VALENTINE’S FREE SPINS

Available February 11-14 only

This weekend, and until Valentine’s Day, active players can take ten free spins on the mouthwatering Triple Juicy Drops, a cascading wins game with Multiplying Wilds, Prize Wheels and three Jackpots.

The Valentine’s Free Spins are automatically available by simply logging on to the games – no deposit required. Each free spin bet is $1 and players can win up to $250 during free spins. (Wagering requirement 30X.)

Brightly colored fruit spins in a sea of pink fruit punch in Triple Juicy Drops. With generous Wilds in standard play, players collect symbols to fill the Symbol Meter. When they have enough matching symbols, they spin the Mini, Super or Mega Prize Wheels which award instant cash prizes and free spins.

