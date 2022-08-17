Free Introductory Spins on Doragon’s Gems at Jackpot Capital

August 12, 2022 (Press Release) – Realtime Gaming’s new Doragon’s Gems is coming to Jackpot Capital Casino on August 17th. This new high volatility game has Cascading wins, free games with multipliers, Bonus Bets and a Buy feature.

Until October 17th, all active players will get 44 free spins at Jackpot Capital. There will also be a deposit bonus that includes another 40 free spins.

A group of fierce, multi-colored dragons guards a fortune in glittering gems in this new five-reel slot game from Realtime Gaming. Its Cascading Wins feature is triggered after every winning spin. Symbols in winning combinations disappear and new symbols cascade into their place. After each cascade, the Multiplier Trail increases the win multiplier for the next spin.

The Wild symbol is a Golden Dragon Egg. The Scatter symbol is a Dragon Eye which can trigger up to 13 free spins with. Players can gamble their free spins to win additional free spins. They can also use the Bonus Bet feature to increase the odds of triggering the Free Games feature by adding more Scatter symbols to each reel.

Using the Buy Feature, players can purchase Free Spins and then use the Gamble Feature to win additional free spins.

DORAGON’S: INTRODUCTORY BONUS OFFERS

Available August 17 – October 17, 2022

44 Free Spins on Doragon’s Gems

Available to all players that have made a deposit in previous 15 days

Coupon code: DORAGONS-GEMS

Players can win up to $180 during free spins.

150% Deposit Bonus — up to $1500

Includes 40 free spins on Doragon’s Gems

Bonus code: DORAGON

Min. deposit $35. Playthrough: 30X.