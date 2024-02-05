Free Spins on Dragon Slots + EXTRA with Bitcoin Deposits

February 5, 2024 (Press Release) – Everygame Poker is celebrating the upcoming Lunar New Year – the Year of the Dragon — by giving free spins on two dragon-themed slots.

Dragon Kings and Golden Dragon Inferno are both found under the Betsoft tab in the casino games section. Players that deposit with Bitcoin will not only pay lower transaction fees, they’ll also get 30 EXTRA free spins on these fiery games. Also this week, Blackjack players can win bonus cash by collecting a series of winning hands.

Chinese myths come roaring to life in Dragon Kings, a modern take on a traditional tale. There are Jade Figurines, Lucky Coins and five Dragons on its five reels and a magical Flaming Pearl on a special sixth reel. Spinning all five Dragons and the Magical Pearl wins 2000X the bet.

The Scatter is a Pearl in a golden clasp and can award up to 25 and up to 50 free spins if there’s also Flaming Pearl on the sixth reel. All of the Dragons are Wild and each has its own powers. The Dragon King, which appears only on the middle reel, is an Expanding Wild that doubles wins and can pay out up to 400X the line bet. There are four jackpots in this game, won by hitting combinations of Dragons and Pearls.

Golden Dragon Inferno has Nudging Wilds and a Hold & Win bonus feature. Each reel contains positions where Stacked Mystery Symbols are replaced by one random symbol after the reel spin is complete. A glorious Golden Dragon is this game’s Wild. When it appears on the middle reel, it expands to create a full Wild Reel and multiplies any win it’s part of by up to 10X. When six or more Bonus symbols appear, they hold in place for three re-spins. Bonus symbols that appear during re-spins also stick.

FREE SPINS WITH DEPOSITS — EXTRA SPINS WITH BITCOIN DEPOSITS

February 5-12, 2024

30 Free Spins on 72 Fortunes (60 with Bitcoin deposit)

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: KINGSCOIN

60 Free Spins on Wish Granted (90 with Bitcoin deposit)

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: GOLDENBITS

Wagering requirement: 30X. Max. cash-out $250.

$2000 BLACKJACK JACKPOT PRIZES – UP TO $500 EXTRA FOR WINNING HANDS

February 5 – 11, Blackjack players can win extra prize money when they’re dealt Suited Blackjacks, Small Suite 21s or Big Suite 21s. Blackjack is found under the Tangente tab in the casino games section.

Everygame Poker is the main poker site on the Horizon Poker Network. It also has a huge selection of slots and table games from Betsoft, Nucleus, Tangente and Worldmatch in its casino games section.