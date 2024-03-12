It’s Time for the Shamrock Showdown Over at CasinoLuck!

If you’ve been on the lookout for some thrilling casino action and a chance to score big, your lucky break has arrived – it’s time for the Shamrock Showdown at CasinoLuck!

Brace yourself for a whirlwind of green and a whole lot of luck as we dive into this exciting promotion.

What’s the buzz all about?

From March 11th through the 18th, CasinoLuck is rolling out the green carpet and inviting you to join the Shamrock Showdown. With a whopping $10,000 in prizes up for grabs, this is your golden ticket to a week of heart-pounding excitement.

How to Play and Win?

Partnering up with Games Global, CasinoLuck is set to turn your gaming sessions into a thrilling adventure. The rules are simple: play any of the qualifying slots during the promotion period to earn points.

Your points are calculated by adding up the sum of all win multipliers and your wager for each spin. Imagine winning $5 with a $1 bet – that’s a score of 5 for that round. Rack up as many points as you can because the top 300 players will share the massive prize pool!

But wait, there’s a catch – well, a minimum bet of $0.50 to be exact. So, make sure you’re throwing in at least that much to count towards climbing the leaderboard.

What’s at stake?

Now, let’s talk prizes. The top player is set to walk away with a cool $2,000! Check out the breakdown:

1st place: $2,000

2nd place: $1,000

3rd place: $750

4th place: $500

5th place: $250

6th-10th place: $100

11th-20th place: $75

21st-50th place: $50

51st-$100th place: $25

101st-200th place: $10

201st-300th place: $5

The best part? No pesky wagering requirements! Whatever you win is yours to cash out – no strings attached.

A few ground rules

To keep things fair and square, only one qualifying game can be played at a time to qualify. And mark your calendars – all prizes will be credited to the winning accounts by March 20th.

So, gear up, grab your lucky charm, and get ready to roll those reels at the Shamrock Showdown. May the spins be ever in your favor!