Jackpot Capital, Free Spins, Freebies and Match Bonuses

December 29, 2023 (Press Release) – Glamma, Jackpot Capital Casino’s high-spirited host, is starting the New Year at the airport to begin her worldwide travels through 2024.

Glamma invites players to join her on her big adventure by spinning her Trip Around the Globe bonus wheel where they can win prizes that include over 100 free spins, a $24 freebie, generous 224% match bonuses and more.

Prizes include free spins on several popular games from Spin Logic including Hyper Wins, Tarot Destiny and Enchanted Gardens II. The wheel also has pop-ups with Did-You-Know? information about the places Glamma is visiting.

Hyper Wins is a high volatility three-reel with a Scatter that awards up to 200 free spins. Symbols morph into Wilds during the free spins and all prizes are doubled. The future is written in the cards in the mystical Tarot Destiny slot. Scatters award up to 20 free spins where Wilds multiply wins. Fairies and Gnomes frolic in a tropical garden in Enchanted Garden II. One bonus feature awards free spins with bet multipliers and the other gives free spins with extra wilds.

Until New Year’s Eve, the casino is giving free spins and match bonuses for three of its players’ favorite holiday slots.

100 Spins on Snowmania

Min dep $35 (No max. cash-out)

Coupon: SNOWMANIA100

In Snowmania winning symbols are immediately “crushed” after wins are paid. New symbols appear giving extra chances for more wins. Three or more Christmas Present symbols trigger 10 free games with up to 15Xwin multiplier.

200% Match Bonus (up to $1500) and 20 free spins on Santastic

Min $35 deposit, no max withdrawal

Coupon: SANTAMATCH

Santastic is a festive 3-reel slot with a bonus round that awards multipliers and free games. Its Festive Feast Feature awards up to 2500X multipliers, jackpot spins, or up to 25 free games.

20 Free Spins on The Nice List

No deposit required

Max $180 cash-out.

Coupon: NICELIST20

Nice List has two bonus features. The Santa Spins Feature awards 15 free spins with 2X multiplier. In the Nice List Feature, players pick presents that reveal prizes like 2X multipliers and extra wilds.