More than $400 in Bonus Cash + Free Spins on Lucky Irish!

Red Stags Hot Game of the Month: Have you played it? Play Lucky Irish this St. Patrick’s for a Special Bonus

You can get 45 extra spins on the Hot Game of the Month, Lucky Irish, and a 100% bonus with your deposit once a day at Red Stag today if you haven’t yet.

From now until March 31st, get an extra 100% plus 45 free spins on Lucky Irish with bonus code HOTIRISH.

Plus, earn double comp points on all spins you make this month, no bonus code needed. Your comp points get tallied automatically when you spin the reels at Red Stag.

The minimum deposit to qualify for the match bonus and free spins is $25 when you use Cryptocurrencies and Credit Cards. Plus, $10 when you use the other payment methods Red Stag offers.

Start earning your loyalty points now. Red Stag offers a big welcome deal worth $2,500 to new players. The first seven deposits will get matched with this 7-level bonus.

1st deposit will be matched 275% up to $550 plus 100 free spins on Dolphin Reef

2nd deposit will be matched 175% plus 100 free spins on Fat Cat

3rd deposit will be matched 100% plus 50 free spins on Funky Chicken

4th deposit will be matched 175% plus 50 free spins on Cool Bananas

5th deposit will be matched 100% plus 25 free spins on City of Gold

6th deposit will be matched 150% plus 25 free spins on Cherry Blossoms

7th deposit will be matched 275% plus 150 free spins on King Tiger