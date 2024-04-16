Raise the Stakes at Ignition for Over $2M in Cash Prizes

Get ready to elevate your game this April with Ignition’s thrilling 2024 April Million Dollar event, boasting an impressive $2,000,000 in prize pools up for grabs.

The tournament action is already in full swing, but fret not if you haven’t joined yet – there’s still ample opportunity to dive into the excitement.

Qualifiers Underway

Qualifiers have commenced, but the window of opportunity remains wide open, with Tune-Up Events running until the 18th of April. However, the real adrenaline surge begins with the Million Dollar Weekend kicking off on the 19th, promising a cascade of thrilling showdowns.

Diverse Buy-Ins for Every Player

Ignition caters to players of all levels with buy-ins ranging from $25+$2.50 to $1,000+$55, ensuring that every poker enthusiast can find their perfect fit. Mark your calendar for the highlight of the weekend: the Main Event, slated for Sunday the 21st. Brace yourself for an exhilarating trifecta of events including the Early Bird, Mini Main Event, and the grand finale – the Main Event.

Here’s a breakdown of the key events:

7:20 ET: $M Weekend Early Bird Main Event #19 – $75 + $7

15:20 ET: $M Weekend Mini Main Event #17 – $100,000 Gtd – $75 + $7

17:20 ET: $M Weekend Main Event #18 – $200,000 Gtd – $250 + $20

Important Notes

Remember, tournament tickets cannot be exchanged for cash, and it’s essential to adhere to Ignition Poker’s general terms and conditions. However, don’t let these formalities deter you from seizing the opportunity to showcase your skills and vie for a slice of the guaranteed prize pools.

Exciting Bonuses for New Players

For those just stepping into the exhilarating world of online poker, Ignition extends a warm welcome with enticing bonuses. New players can kickstart their journey with up to a $3,000 Crypto welcome bonus or a $2,000 Credit Card bonus, courtesy of Ignition.

Don’t Miss Out!

Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a budding enthusiast, Ignition’s April Million Dollar event offers an electrifying platform to test your mettle and potentially walk away with hefty rewards. So, mark your calendars, sharpen your strategies, and prepare to elevate your game to unprecedented heights this April with Ignition Poker.