Roar T-Rex Wild Attack Slot: A Jurassic Jackpot at CasinoMax

Get ready to embark on a prehistoric adventure like never before as the legendary T-Rex roars back to life in our spine-chilling new slot release – T-Rex Wild Attack!

Brace yourself for the thrill of a lifetime as you navigate the lost world, where danger lurks and fortunes are waiting to be uncovered.

Unleash the Beast: T-Rex is Wild and Hungry for Wins!

In T-Rex Wild Attack, the king of dinosaurs takes center stage as the Wild symbol, ready to trigger an explosive Cascade feature with a deafening roar. Watch in awe as low-paying symbols crumble and fall, making way for the mighty Velociraptors, Triceratops, Pterosaurs, Scatters, and Wilds to descend from above, turning your spins into a prehistoric spectacle!

Free Games Galore: Hatch Dinosaur Eggs for Maximum Thrills!

Land 3 or more Free Games Dinosaur Eggs, and you’re in for a treat! Hatch up to 20 free spins, with the chance of Stacking Wilds adorned with Wild Multipliers, sending your wins into a Jurassic frenzy. But the excitement doesn’t stop there – enjoy additional Re-Spins to keep the action alive and your wins multiplying.

Survival of the Fiercest: With so many ways to make a killing, T-Rex Wild Attack transforms the slot game landscape into a battleground where only the fiercest players emerge victorious.

Mark your calendars because the T-Rex Wild Attack goes live on January 17th, 2024 – a date that promises a dino-sized adrenaline rush for slot enthusiasts worldwide.

Exclusive Offer for New Players: Feast on a Jurassic Jackpot! 🎁

New players, get ready to sink your teeth into an exclusive offer at CasinoMax! Make your first deposit of $35 or more and unlock a jaw-dropping 410% Slots Bonus. Just use the Coupon Code: TREXWA410 to trigger this prehistoric payout.

But wait, there’s more! Enter the code TREXWA40 after using TREXWA410, and you’ll unleash a super 40 FREE SPINS, turning your gaming experience into a wild ride through the Jurassic era.

Terms and Conditions: Because Even Dinosaurs Have Rules!

These offers are valid until 23:59 EST on Wednesday, January 31st, 2024.

Coupon Code: TREXWA410 is exclusively for new players with a minimum deposit of $35+. The deposit and bonus must be wagered 40 times before cash-out is permitted. The maximum bet is $10, and there are no restrictions on maximum cash-out when using deposit match bonuses. The coupon code can be redeemed once.

Coupon Code: TREXWA40 is your ticket to 40 Free Spins! To unlock these spins, you must have redeemed and used Coupon Code: TREXWA410. The free spins winnings must be wagered 40 times before cash out is permitted. The maximum cash out is $200. The coupon code can be used once during the promotion time frame.

All general terms and conditions apply, because even in the Jurassic era, rules are rules.

Don’t forget to grab the free play game, available at Casino Players Report. Immerse yourself in the thrilling world of T-Rex Wild Attack and let the Jurassic jackpot hunt begin! 🦖💰