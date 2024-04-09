Everygame Casino’s New “Pyramid Pets” Bonus Special

April 10, 2024 (Press Release) – Everygame Casino’s brand-new Pyramid Pets is an adorable game with Cascading Multiplying Wins and free spins with up to 15X win multipliers.

Until May 31, players can claim an up to $5000 introductory bonus that includes 50 free spins on the new Egyptian-themed slot game.

Whimsical cartoon illustrations of the pets of the Pharaohs spin on this game’s five reels. The highest paying symbols are Puppies, Kittens and a loveable Bluebird. Other hieroglyphic symbols include the Ankh, Eye of Ra and Scarabs.

After each win is paid, symbols in the winning combination cascade off the reels and are replaced by new symbols, creating a chance for another win on the same spin. The win multiplier increases after each win – up to 5X during regular spins.

The Scatter in this game is a Pyramid. Three or more Pyramids trigger 10 free games. During free games the multiplier increases up to 15X after the third successive winning spin.

PYRAMID PETS – INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins on Pyramid Pets

Min. deposit just $20

Code: PYRAMID150

Available until May 31, 2024

Everygame Casino introduces a new game about twice a month. Introductory bonuses for the new Mega Monster are available until April 30.

MEGA MONSTER – INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins

Min. deposit just $20

Code: MEGA150

Available until April 30, 2024

Mega Monster is a fun-filled game with playful Halloween monsters and new Sliding Reels.

Everygame Casino is a full-featured online casino offering hundreds of games from SpinLogic. It has a reputation with players all over the world for excellent customer service and generous bonuses and rewards.