Slotland Has a Sweetheart of a Valentine Bonus for Players

There is no doubt that Slotland loves their games, but it is also true that Slotland loves their players just as much!

This Valentine’s Day, we’re making sure that everyone feels the love, so we’ve set up a romantic mini-slot to make sure that everyone has the chance of winning. As you spin your favorite slots, don’t forget to take advantage of these daily bonuses so your gaming experience is really spiced up!

Take advantage of Slotland’s Valentine’s Day promotion and spin the mini-slot to win real cash, as well as claim a couple extra sweet bonuses from now until February 16th in order to win even more money.

On Valentine’s Day, Slotland wants to make sure that everyone is feeling the love, so everyone who spins the mini-slot will be a winner. There is a wide variety of cash prizes available, ranging from $7 up to $17, depending on the three symbols that you match on your free spins. Besides the mini-slot spin, there are plenty of other things to look forward to this month.

There is an extra sweetheart bonus up for grabs at Slotland that includes 155% extra on Crypto deposits and even a 70% match bonus that can be redeemed twice a day.

155% Crypto Bonus

If you deposit anywhere between $40 and $400 with the LOVECRYPTO bonus code, you will receive an additional 155% bonus. You have the opportunity to redeem this sweetheart of a bonus twice during the entire period of the promotion. All slots and keno games are eligible for the bonus and the wagering requirement is 29x the bonus amount.

Up to 70% Match

Claim bonus code PERFECTMATCH with a minimum deposit of $30. The code is valid up to two times per day.

30% on $20-$99

40% on $100-$199

60% on $200-$299

70% on $300-$400