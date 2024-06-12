Slots Capital: 150% Deposit Bonus on Freaks of Folklore Slot

June 13, 2024 (Press Release) – Embark on a bewitched journey filled with phantom pumpkins, Ouija boards and evil babies, from June 13-19, as Slots Capital Casino offers all players a generous 150% bonus on their deposits to explore the haunting new slot, Freaks of Folklore.

Recently released by Dragon Gaming, Freaks of Folklore is a 5×3 reel setup, 20-paylines horror-themed slot where hellish demons and eerie folklore come to life.

Re-triggerable spins, guaranteed Expanding Wilds, giant symbols, and mystery symbol transformations are among the interactive features that will put you in high spirits as you enter the eerie slot.

The highlight of this slot is the random Bonus feature. Be on the lookout for it, as you can randomly receive one of four Bonus Rounds during the base game: Demon Goat, Berserker Bunny, Cursed Cupid, or Jack O’Lantern. The best part? You don’t need to match any symbols for it to activate.

Slots Capital manager remarked, “There’s no chance of boredom with Freaks of Folklore. Each Bonus feature adds a fun twist to your experience. For example, when special features are triggered, the screen illuminates with dramatic effects like glowing auras and spectral shadows, creating a truly immersive supernatural experience.”

Slots Capital Casino invites players to take advantage of this limited-time offer and experience the spine-chilling adventures of Freaks of Folklore.

150% DEPOSIT BONUS – UP TO $1,500

Available to all players June 13-19

Bonus to be played on Freaks of Folklore

Min. deposit $25

Wagering requirements 30X

BONUS CODE: FREAKS150

Captivating players across the globe, Slots Capital Casino is renowned for its vast collection of games and generous player bonuses.