Slots Capital Thanksgiving Treats, Free Spins and Bonus Cash

November 22, 2023 (Press Release) – Slots Capital Casino players have lots to be thankful for this Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The popular casino is giving free spins on Fairy Tale Fortunes: Jack and the Giants over the Thanksgiving weekend. On Black Friday they’re also giving cash bonuses for Falling Fossils and on Cyber Monday there’s more bonus cash to play on Yakuza Slots.

Slots Capital Casino has a huge collection of full-featured games from five leading games providers. These games are from Rival Gaming, Saucify and Arrow’s Edge respectively.

Jack and the Giants is a brand-new slot based on the beloved fairytale and is the second release in the Rival Gaming’s Fairytale Fortunes series. In this unique new slot experience, players climb a beanstalk to unlock new levels of gameplay. The Scatter is a sack of Magic Beans that can trigger up to 15 free spins. During free spins, Wilds double wins and Scatters trigger up to 15 more free spins where Wilds multiply wins 5X.

In Falling Fossils, players join an adventurous paleontologist in search of ancient fossils. Symbols in winning combinations disappear after paying out and new symbols cascade into their places, creating an opportunity for a second win on the same spin. Each cascade increases the win multiplier for the next cascading win. Free Falls symbols can trigger up to 15 Free Falls (spins). Scatters can trigger a Pick a Prize bonus game with 15 chances to win instant bonus prizes.

Yakuza Slots takes players into the world of Japanese gangs. The Yakuza Boss, fellow gang members, and their weapons spin on its five reels. The Wild (a Sword) triples wins and triggers a re-spin. Three Scatters (a Japanese Gangster) trigger a bonus game where players are shown nine Gangsters. If they can pick the traitor among them, they win 50X their bet. There are two progressive jackpots worth $10,000 and about $45,000 respectively.

THANKSGIVING BONUSES

All players that have made a deposit in November are eligible for these free bonuses, no further deposit required.

50 Free Spins on Fairy Tale Fortunes: Jack and the Giants

Bonus code: GIANT50

Win up to $180. Wagering requirement 60X

Available November 23-26, 2023

$10 Free on Falling Fossils

Bonus code: 10FOSSIL

Available only on Black Friday, November 24, 2023.

$10 Free on Yakuza

Bonus code: 10YAKUZA

Available only on Cyber Monday, November 27, 2023.

