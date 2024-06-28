Stampede Gold Freebie is Slot of the Month at Everygame

July 1, 2024 (Press Release) – Until the end of July, Everygame Poker is giving players up to 100 free spins on its Slot of the Month, the brand-new Stampede Gold. It’s also increased the prize in this month’s Blackjack Quest.

Like the original Stampede slot – one of Everygame Poker’s most popular slots ever – the new Stampede Gold takes players to the African savannah where leopards, eagles, zebras, giraffes, and gazelles roam, and the mighty elephant reigns supreme.

One of the reasons players have always loved the first Stampede slot is its Multiplying Wilds that boost wins. The new Stampede Gold also has Multiplying Wilds that can lead to some enormous payouts.

Wilds can double or even triple wins. Since Wilds can multiply Wilds, payouts can be multiplied up to 27X.

Scatters can trigger up to 20 free spins. During free spins, collecting Golden Elephant symbols in the Collection Meter can transform symbols into a higher value symbol.

SLOT OF THE MONTH — FREE SPINS ON NEW STAMPEDE GOLD

Available July 1-31, 2024

50 Free Spins

Min. deposit $25

Coupon codes: ELEPHANT1

75 Free Spins

Min. deposit $35

Coupon codes: ELEPHANT2

80 Free Spins

Min. deposit $40

Coupon codes: ELEPHANT3

100 Free Spins

Min. deposit $50

Coupon codes: ELEPHANT4

BLACKJACK QUEST

Everygame Poker is also holding its monthly Blackjack Quest this week. This month, prizes have TRIPLED. July 1 – 7, Blackjack players can win a $150 bonus prize by collecting a natural Blackjack, a colored Blackjack, one Spades and one Hearts Blackjack, another suited Blackjack in any suit, and three blackjacks in one session (twice). (Wagering requirement 30X.)

Everygame is one of the most trusted online casino brands in the world. In its casino games section, Everygame Poker has hundreds of full-featured slots and table games from four leading games developers in addition to its busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network. Players can use the same wallet to play at Everygame Casino and Everygame Sportsbook.