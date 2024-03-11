Unearth Hidden Riches: 160 Free Spins on Book of the Fallen!

Embark on an epic adventure with the renowned explorer John Hunter as you search for lost treasures and ancient artefacts in the thrilling Book of the Fallen slot game.

The journey gets even more exciting with a generous offer of 160 free spins – a golden opportunity to strike it rich!

Getting your hands on these free spins is as easy as pie. Just opt in before diving into your favorite slots. Once you’ve wagered $20 on the games, voila! Instantly claim 20 free spins. And here’s the kicker – you can repeat this process up to 8 times daily, unlocking a total of 160 free spins during the entire promotion. It’s like the universe is handing you the keys to a treasure trove every day!

But, wait, there are a few rules to keep the game fair. All those precious free spins must be used within 7 days, or they vanish like a mirage in the desert. And, of course, there’s the standard wagering requirement – a minimum of 35 times before you can turn those winnings into real cash. Each free spin is valued at 0.60 per spin, adding more excitement to every spin of the reel.

To get the party started, make sure you have a minimum of $20 in play before the spins become available. It’s a small investment for a chance to unlock a world of treasures!

But the excitement doesn’t end there. If you’re new to Mr Green, we’ve got a special treat just for you – a 100% first-time deposit bonus plus an extra 200 free spins! That’s right; we’re doubling your fun right from the start. As soon as you sign up, you receive an instant welcome match.

Once you’ve wagered $20 in the casino, unlock another 100 free spins on the featured slot. And that’s not all – after the initial welcome offer, we’re throwing in 5 free spins for 20 consecutive days. It’s the gift that keeps on giving!

So, why wait? Sign up and play with Mr Green today, and let the quest for hidden riches and thrilling adventures begin. With 160 free spins on Book of the Fallen and a fantastic first-time deposit bonus, your journey into the world of online slots just got a whole lot more exciting! Don’t miss out on the fun – start spinning those reels now!