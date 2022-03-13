Walk Away with Cash Prizes in the €80,000 March Madness

Play Mr Green’s March Madness Mission and Tournament for a Chance to Win a Share of €80,000 in Cash Prizes!

Take part in some March Madness fun at Mr Green. Spring has sprung, and if you take up Mr Green’s mission, you could walk away with a share of the $40,000 Mission prize pool. Or, you could win a share of the $40,000 Tournament just for showing off.

$40,000 March Madness Mission

Play the qualifying slots and win your share of 340 cash prizes. If you can complete each mission in as few spins as possible, you’re in the running for a cash prize.

Play Raptor DoubleMax and collect 50 of the highest symbols

Spin on Vikings go Berzerk and collect 50 free spins

Play Golden Fish Tank 2 Gigablox and collect 20 wild symbols

Spin on Super Cash Drop Gigablox twice and you’ll get a 4 or higher

With the golden bet, spin 15 wilds on Pushy Cats

$40,000 Tournament

Win the highest multiplier by playing any of the qualifying slots, and you could walk away with a $6,000 1st place prize. Your winnings are multiplied by 20. Mr Green pays up to 340th place, so there are plenty of prize opportunities.

The terms of the promotion are:

March Madness promotion consists of two parts (see below)

Real cash prizes with no wagering requirements

During the valid dates of this promotion, any player who self-excludes or closes their account due to responsible gaming concerns will be automatically excluded from participating in the promotion even if they have already begun playing.

Mr Green’s Terms & Conditions apply.