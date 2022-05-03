Win Cash Prizes in Everygame’s $120,000 Flower Power Contest

May 3, 2022 (Press Release) — April showers give way to May flowers this month with Everygame Casino’s $120,000 Flower Power casino bonus contest. Until May 30th, players will compete against each other for $30,000 in weekly prizes.

Everygame Casino players automatically earn points when they play any of the casino’s hundreds of slots and table games. Every week, 300 players with the most points win bonuses up to $500 each. The top 20 each week are entered in a final draw for a $1000 cash prize.

Until the end of the month — players can get free spins on Gods of Nature, one of the casino’s popular Chinese slots.

MATCH BONUS & FREE SPINS

Claim 1st bonus to qualify for 2nd

  1. 100% up to $500

Code: FLOWERPOWER1

  1. 50 spins on Gods of Nature

Code: FLOWERPOWER2

Valid until May 31st.

Gods of Nature (Tian Di Yuan Su) is a visually stunning potpourri of vibrant colors representing the five elements of nature: Water, Fire, Wood, Earth and Metal. The Spirit of the Sun is the Wild symbol. It doubles all wins it’s part of. The gleaming Spirit of the Moon is the scatter symbol. Three or more trigger eight free games with doubled prizes.

Everygame Casino offers a huge selection of slots and table games from Realtime Gaming. Players can use the same wallet to play at Everygame Poker and Everygame Sportsbook.

Peter McCullough
Peter McCullough, is our online poker/sports betting writer. He has been with us since our old website, Casino Scam Report (https://www.casinoscamreport.com). Since rebranding to Casino Players Report, Peter continues to focus on the online poker/sports betting industry news.

