Free Spins on Medieval Dragons & Egyptian Treasures

Players Encounter a Medieval Dragon and Search for Egyptian Treasures during Free Spins Week at Everygame Poker

March 1, 2022 (Press Release) — In its casino games section, Everygame Poker has games from four different games designers. This week they’re giving free spins on two of the most popular games from Nucleus Gaming. Dragon Watch has fire-breathing dragon that assists with wins and Sands of Egypt has a unique jackpot trail system.

Free spins are available March 1st to 6th. Players can win up to $250 during their free spins.

A ferocious dragon guards a precious treasure in Dragon Watch. The dragon can breathe fire onto random positions on the reels to reveal matching symbols. When his eyes glow brightly, up to 8 random symbols turn into a stack worth 3X the symbol’s value. And when he lets out a mighty roar, the reels nudge up or down to create additional combinations. Golden Egg scatters trigger free spins with up to 4X win multiplier, instant cash payouts up to 20X the triggering bet or one reel that’s all wilds.

As they journey to the land of the pyramids, Sand of Egypt players collect symbols of the gods to advance in a revolutionary trail system leading to three different types of free spins and a jackpot as monumental as the treasures of the pharaohs.

FREE SPINS ON NEW GAMES FROM NUCLEUS GAMESAvailable March 1-6, 2022

40 Free Spins on Dragon Watch

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: LOOKOUT40

70 Free Spins on Sands of Egypt

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: PHARAOH70

Everygame Poker offers slots and table games from Betsoft, Nucleus, Tangente and Worldmatch in its growing Casino Games section. Its active poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network attract all kinds of players from all over the world.