Happy 2022, Sloto’Cash Rewards with Daily Promotions in January

Sloto’Cash Welcomes Players and the 2022 New Year with a Full Month of Fantastic Daily Promotions – Including Match, Deposits and Free Spins Bonuses
It’s time to unpack some New Year gifts over at Sloto’Cash. To celebrate a brand-new year, they have put together a promotional package that will knock your socks off! Some of the special promos include mega deposit bonuses, cashback bonuses, free spins and more.
|Dep
|Bonus
|Coupon
|Click for infos
|$25+
|100%
|WEEKLYMATCH
|+77 Spins (30x)
|$25+
|Added Spins
|3REEL-100
|Double Comps!
|$30+
|88%
|888BITCOIN
|+88 Spins
|$25+
|75%
|BIG2022
|+15 Spins! (30x)
|$50+
|100%
|BIG2022
|+20 Spins! (30x)
|$100+
|125%
|BIG2022
|+25 Spins! (30x)
|$150+
|150%
|BIG2022
|+30 Spins! (30x)
|$200+
|175%
|BIG2022
|+35 Spins! (30x)
|$300+
|225%
|BIG2022
|+50 Spins! (30x)
|$10+
|25%
|Instant Cashback
|Via Chat (10x)
|$25+
|65%
|65EASYWIN
|Low Roll Over (15x)
|$25+
|Up to 100 Spins
|5WISHES100
|10x Roll Over!
|$30+
|77%
|SLOTO77WEEKEND
|+77 Spins (30x)
|$25+
|75%
|SLOTONOLIMITS
|+25 Spins! (25x)
|$25+
|350 Free Spins
|ELASTICSANTA-1
|Monthly Pack
|$25+
|122% + 22 Spins
|2022BONUS-1
|1st Bonus (30x)
|$25+
|222% + 22 Spins
|2022BONUS-2
|2nd Bonus (30x)
|–
|$122 Free Chip
|2022FREECHIP
|Redeem above (40x)
|$20+
|400%
|400CASINO
|1st Deposit! (40x)
|$25+
|100 Spins
|100ADDEDSPINS
|1st Deposit! (5x!)
|$25+
|$125 Free
|25EASYWIN125
|1st Deposit! (40x)
One of the best things about Sloto’Cash’ bonuses is that there is never a max cashout and always low playthrough. The possibilities are always endless when you play Sloto’Cash. It doesn’t matter which day of the week or which bonus you will be playing with, Sloto’Cash will always guarantee their games, bonuses and payouts are the best around.
The above bonuses are just an example of what’s on offer on a daily, weekly and month basis. The new player welcome bonus is always being offered to new players.
Sloto’Cash welcomes all new players to the casino with one of the biggest welcome offers there is, $7,777 plus 300 free spins.