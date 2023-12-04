🎄✨ Unwrap Your Christmas Bonuses at Spinfinity! 🎰🎁

Hey there, Spinfinity fans! The festive season is in full swing, and Spinfinity is turning up the holiday cheer with some extra-special Christmas spins and slot match bonuses. If you thought the Cyber Monday Special was the peak, guess what? There’s more coming your way!

🚀 Cyber Monday Special Extended! Missed out on Cyber Monday? No worries! You still have time to snag those fantastic bonuses. Whether you’re into crypto or prefer the trusty Blue Rewards Card, Spinfinity has got you covered.

💰 Crypto Lovers Rejoice! Deposit $35 or more using crypto and unwrap a whopping 150 free spins! That’s right, you read it correctly—150 chances to win big. Spinfinity knows how to treat its crypto enthusiasts!

💳 Blue Rewards Cardholders, This One’s for You! Got the Blue Rewards Card in your wallet? Deposit $35 or more, and voila! Another 150 free spins are yours for the taking. It’s like Spinfinity is handing out gifts left and right!

💸 For Everyone Else Don’t worry if crypto and Blue Rewards aren’t your go-to options. Deposit $35 or more using any other method, and you still get a sweet treat—75 free spins! Spinfinity spreads the love to all its players.



🔄 150 Extra Spins on Sneaky Santa But wait, there’s more festive fun! Deposit $50 or more, and you can claim a magical 150 free spins on the Sneaky Santa slot. Just use the special code, and you’re on your way to some serious holiday gaming. Keep in mind, the 40x wagering adds an extra layer of excitement to your wins.

💯 100% Bonus + 20 Spins on Sneaky Santa Looking for that extra boost? Deposit a minimum of $35 to claim a 100% bonus PLUS 20 free spins on Sneaky Santa. It’s a one-time offer, so make it count! Just remember to conquer the 40x wagering before cashing out your winnings.

🎁 125% Bonus + 20 Spins on Sneaky Santa Feeling extra festive? Deposit $50 and unwrap a generous 125% bonus along with 20 free spins on Sneaky Santa. But hold on, there’s a twist—the total maximum allowed bet per spin is $10. Are you up for the challenge?

🎰✨ Claim Your Bonuses Now! With Spinfinity’s Christmas bonuses, the holiday spirit is alive and well. Don’t miss out on the extra spins, generous bonuses, and the chance to sleigh the Sneaky Santa slot. Hurry, these festive treats won’t last forever!

Spinfinity—where the spins are plenty, and the holiday joy never ends. 🎅🎉