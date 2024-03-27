Red Stag March Madness is An Action Packed Event

Are you ready to slam dunk your way to some epic wins this weekend? Because Red Stag March Madness is officially in full swing, and trust me, you do not want to miss out on this action-packed event!

With the NCAA Basketball fever gripping the nation, Red Stag is here to elevate your gaming experience with some mind-blowing bonus deals and rewards. So, get ready to score some major points with double comp points and not one, but two limited-time bonus offers that will have you jumping for joy!

First up, we’ve got the SLAM95 bonus code that’s sure to knock your socks off. Simply deposit $25 and claim this code to enjoy a whopping 95% slam dunk boost along with 35 free spins on the electrifying Basketball Legends slot game. And guess what? You can redeem this code once every single day throughout the event!

But wait, we’re just getting started! For those of you looking to up your game even further, we’ve got the SLAM150 bonus code waiting to take your gaming experience to new heights. Deposit $100 or more, apply the code, and brace yourself for a jaw-dropping 150% match bonus plus a staggering 75 free spins on Basketball Legends. And yes, you can also redeem this code once every day during the event period!

Now, here’s where things get even more exciting. All spins made on Basketball Legends during this epic weekend will earn you double the comp points, giving you even more bang for your buck! And remember, all of these incredible bonuses are subject to Red Stag’s general terms and conditions, so be sure to check those out.

Oh, and one more thing – to qualify for these amazing bonuses, you need to be at least at the Beer Club level or higher. But hey, if you’re not there yet, there’s no better time to level up than during Red Stag March Madness!

So, what are you waiting for? Don’t miss out on the gaming event of the season. Head over to Red Stag, join the fun, and start racking up those wins today! Trust me, this is one weekend you definitely don’t want to miss. See you on the court, gamers!