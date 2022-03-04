Celebrate the Luck of the Irish at Sloto’Cash Casino

You’re never out of luck when you check out Sloto’Cash Casinos Weekly Promos! Celebrate the Month of March Hat Trick Pack!

In this month’s Sloto’Cash promotions, jackpot hunters can enjoy a never-ending stream of promotions. We’re in the midst of a lucky month, one loaded with big wins and daily giveaways. Sloto’Cash offers a range of bonuses, including free spins, free chips, match bonuses, and more. During this month, we’re celebrating the Luck of the Irish so we’re having a little extra luck.

$25+ 133% + 33 Spins HATRICK-1 1st Bonus (30x)

$25+ 233% + 33 Spins HATRICK-2 2nd Bonus (30x)

– $133 Free Chip HATRICK-3 Redeem above (40x)

$25+ Up to 100 Spins WINDY100 10x Roll Over!

$25+ 75% HYPERLOVE +15 Spins! (30x)

$50+ 100% HYPERLOVE +20 Spins! (30x)

$100+ 125% HYPERLOVE +25 Spins! (30x)

$150+ 150% HYPERLOVE +30 Spins! (30x)

$200+ 175% HYPERLOVE +35 Spins! (30x)

$300+ 225% HYPERLOVE +50 Spins! (30x)

Let Sloto’Cash help you celebrate the month of March with nothing but luck on your side! Daily promotions are available only to Sloto’Cash players, so if you’re not yet a member, now is the time to sign up. A new player’s welcome package includes $7,777 in free bonuses and 300 free spins.