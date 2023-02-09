Claim a $200 Offer with Cyberspins’ Hot Slot Cashback

You can get 25% hot slot cashback all month long at CyberSpins as part of their Hot Slot Cashback offer.

There is a cashback bonus of up to $200 to be claimed every month when you play one of our hottest slots. If lady luck isn’t on your side that month, we will select one of our hottest slots for you to try. With an assortment of classic slots that have always been a favorite of players. In the most recent releases, Cyberspins give you the opportunity to play one of our exciting slots each month with a Hot Slot Cashback guarantee.

You can play our Hot Slot every week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday between 12:01AM and 11:59PM EST. If you aren’t very lucky while playing our Hot Slot, we will credit you after 3:00AM EST the following day with 25% of any losses as a cashback bonus, up to a maximum of $200, if you weren’t lucky while enjoying it. This means that each week you will be able to claim a Hot Slot Cashback bonus three times.

25% Hot Slot Cashback

You will receive a 25% discount on all losses up to $200. As many as three times a week, it can be claimed as a bonus. Within the last 7 days, a minimum of one deposit must have been made. Prizes will expire if they are not claimed within 24 hours from the time they are won. There is a 35 times wagering requirement on the bonus.

As for the special cashback bonus, you must make a deposit in order to qualify for it, so you might as well take advantage of the welcome bonus for brand-new players as well. There is also a welcome bonus of $1,250 for first-time players plus a further 200 free spins on the site when they sign up. On signing up, you will be able to access 10 no-deposit free spins right away.