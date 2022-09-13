Desert Nights Weekends, Get a 100% Weekend Bonus + $50 FREE!

Need some weekend plans? Head over to Desert Nights Casino and claim the Weekend Bonus

The weekend is almost here so why not prepare yourself for a fun filled two days off and play Desert Nights Casino with an extra 100% plus $50 free? It doesn’t matter what you’re looking to play whether it be Video Slots, 3-reel classics of iSlots, Desert Nights has you covered all weekend long!

Weekend Bonus

Claim an extra 100% up to $550 when you deposit over the weekend. The coupon can be claimed all weekend long. The bonus plus deposit must be wagered at least 28x before winnings can be cashed out. There is no max cashout, whatever you win is yours to keep.

After you claim and play the 100% match there will be a $50 free chip waiting. The $50 free chip must be wagered at least 28x before a max of $250 can be cashed out. All slots, keno and scratch cards are playable while the bonuses are active. Some countries may be excluded from the promotion.

If you need assistance with claiming the bonus the customer care team is available 24/7 and can be reached via live chat, email or telephone.

Visit Desert Nights Casino to claim your weekend bonuses!