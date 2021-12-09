Holiday Bonus from Las Atlantis on New Big Santa Slot Game

Claim up to 55 free spins and an extra 170% on Big Santa when you play Las Atlantis this month

Big Santa has arrived at Las Atlantis Casino. This month players can claim up to 55 free spins and an extra 170% with your deposits. Use casino code: OCEANSANTA valid for a special new game slot bonus plus free spins on Big Santa.

Big Santa is ready to spread Christmas cheer as he appears across the 25 paylines of this RealTime Gaming hit. Win up to 50,000x your bet when you spin wilds, major symbols or trigger 20 free spins or even hit the jackpot.

First deposit of $30 using Neosurf, BTC, LTC, Credit Cards, IGC or PayID will receive 25 free spins plus 120% Second deposit of $50 with Neosurf, BTC, LTC, Credit Cards, IGC or PayID receives 35 free spins plus 130% Your 3rd deposit of $100 using Neosurf, BTC, LTC, Credit Cards, IGC or PayID will receive 55 free spins plus 170%

Terms and conditions of bonus code OCEANSANTA are a minimum deposit of $30. The free spins are credited on Big Santa only. The maximum allowed bet per spin is $10.

There is a wagering requirement of 35x with the deposit and match bonus at Las Atlantis Casino. Wagering must be complete before winnings can be cashed out. Winnings from the free spins are wager free.