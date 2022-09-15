Indulge in the VIP Welcome from Euro Palace, Up to CA$600

Euro Palace rolls out the red carpet with exclusive welcome offers, weekly and monthly promotions, loyalty program and an elite VIP club

The fun starts when you register a new account and become Euro Palace’ latest member. New players are welcomed to the casino with a $600 welcome bonus. The first three deposits are matched 100% up to $200.

Weekly and Monthly Promotions

Weekly and monthly promotions. As soon as you sign up and become a player at Euro Palace you are giving the opportunity to receive exciting weekly and monthly promotions. These special promotions range from casino credits, slot tournament invitations, lucky draws, deposit match bonuses, cashback offers, free spins, a chance to win vacations and tons more.

Rewards Points

Rewards Points are one of the best ways to earn free cash when you play your favorite games. The Rewards Points is part of the generous Loyalty Program that lets you exchange your points for bonus credits.

VIP Rewards

VIP is an invite only loyalty club that pampers its members like none other. Access to the Euro Palace VIP program is based on your deposits and wagers and comes with unlimited exclusive bonuses such as a dedicated VIP support manager, amazing giveaways and VIP only events.