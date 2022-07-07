Play BitStarz New Slot Monster Truck Madness with 50% Extra

Spin the reels of Monster Truck Madness with a 50% reload match. BitStarz is supplying the 50% Bonus and all you have to supply is the Monster Energy Drinks and Camo shorts!

Monster Truck Madness is a 5 reel 30 payline Booming Games video slot that offers random wilds, free spins, bursting wilds, scatters and tons more. The bet range varies offering minimum bets of just 0.30 and maximum wagers of $450 per spin.

50% Monday Reload

Claim a 50% bonus with the first deposit of the day up to 0.15BTC

Wagering is 40x the deposit and bonus amount. This requirement must be met before winnings can be cashed out. The Monday Reload can only be claimed once per day.

Claim your new player bonus if you’ve never played BitStarz before! BitStarz welcomes new players with a welcome gift of 20 free spins, no deposit required, and then a $500 welcome bonus package. The welcome package is broke down into five parts.

1st deposit- 100% up to 1BTC plus 180 free spins

2nd deposit- 50% up to 1BTC

3rd deposit- 50% up to 2BTC

4th deposit- 100% up to 1BTC