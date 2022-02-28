Play with a 100% Slot Bonus at Cherry Jackpot

Take advantage of Cherry Jackpot Casino’s Monthly Free Spins and Match Bonus – Deposit and get an extra 100% to play all your favorite slot games.

100% Monthly Slots Bonus

You can get a 105% bonus when you deposit $10 with Crypto, or 100% when you deposit $35 with any other payment option. You can claim the Monthly Slots Bonus once every month.

Wagering requirements for the 100% Monthly Slots Bonus are 40x the bonus and deposit. Your maximum bet while the bonus is active is $10. There’s no maximum cash out, so whatever you win after you meet the terms and wagering requirements is yours.

150 Monthly Spins

Get 150 free spins on Asgard when you deposit $55 or more during the month. The free spins are worth $45.

Free spins can be redeemed once per month. Maximum bet is $10. Winnings from free spins have to be wagered 40x before they can be cashed out.

The Cherry Jackpot special monthly bonus offer is only for existing players, but don’t worry, they take great care of their new players too. You get an introductory bonus worth 400% up to $8,000 when you make your first two deposits. Your first two deposits get matched 400% up to $4,000.