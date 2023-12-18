Deck the Halls with Chips: Bovada’s Poker Party is On!

Hey, poker enthusiasts! Ready to spice up your holiday season? Well, Bovada Poker has just the thing to stuff your stockings with joy and guaranteed prize pools. The poker festivities are in full swing, running all the way through January 7th, 2024. So, grab your Santa hat and buckle up for a poker sleigh ride like no other!

Now, let’s talk about the real deal – the Triple Header Main Events. These bad boys are firing up the tables until December 12th. We’re talking 12 days of poker madness, folks! And get this, 48 events with four happening daily. The Early Bird special, at a cool $25+$2.50, is dishing out a sizzling $3,333 prize pool. Talk about a warm-up for your poker skills!

But wait, there’s more. The Triple Header Warm-Ups are serving up events for a mere $10+$1, with a mouth-watering $13,000 prize pool. And if you’re feeling bold, dive into the Triple Headers Kick Offs, with buy-ins ranging from $75+$7 to $100+$9. The stakes are high, and so is the thrill!

Now, you might be thinking, “How do I get in on this poker fiesta?” Well, worry not. Qualifiers and tune-up events are happening now through January 7th. So, grab your lucky charm and hit those tables ASAP.

And guess what? The holiday spirit doesn’t end there. The Holiday Series kicks off on December 13th, running through the New Year. It’s a poker party that lasts longer than your aunt’s fruitcake leftovers!

Don’t let these poker gems slip through your fingers. Celebrate the season with Bovada and give yourself the gift of winning guaranteed cash prizes. Head over to Bovada to check out all the juicy details for each event. The cards are on the table, and it’s time to play!

Oh, and here’s a little extra something for you. Make your first-time deposit, and Bovada will match it with up to $3,750 in Crypto welcome bonuses. Just punch in bonus code BTCCWB1250 with the first deposit, and BTC2NDCWB with the second and third. It’s like Bovada is handing you a winning hand right out of the gate!

So, there you have it, folks. The poker festivities are calling your name. Get in the game, enjoy the thrill, and who knows, you might just be ringing in the New Year with a fat wad of cash in your pocket! Happy holidays, and may the cards be ever in your favor! 🎄🃏💰