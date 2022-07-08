Wild West and Irish Pub Free Spins Week at Everygame Poker

July 11, 2022 (Press Release) — Everygame Poker has slots and table games from four leading games developers in its growing casino games section.

This week, they’re featuring two games from Nucleus Gaming. July 11th to 18th, depositing players can get free spins on Bandits & Bounties and The Golden Inn.

Also this week, blackjack players can win a $50 bonus prizes by collecting designated winning hands.

FREE SPINS ON GAMES FROM NUCLEUS GAMES

Available July 11-18, 2022

40 Free Spins on Bandits & Bounties

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: BOUNTIES40

70 Free Spins on The Golden Inn

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: ALE70

Bandits & Bounties has two bonus features to boost wins. If a spin has no wins, the Stick & Re-spin feature can be triggered. Any random symbol can suddenly become sticky and award a re-spin. Re-spins continue until there is a win with this sticky symbol. The Sheriff’s Wild Boost feature can also kick in after a non-winning spin, increasing the chance that Sticky Wilds will appear. Scatters trigger 10 free spins with extra Wilds — and every Wild is sticky.

The Golden Inn is a happy Irish pub where rainbows lead to pots of gold. Golden Horseshoes win free spins and Wild Shamrocks multiply wins up to 3X.

BLACKJACK QUEST

Blackjack players can win $50 cash prizes by collecting two Natural Blackjacks, one Colored Blackjack and one Clubs Blackjack July 11-17. (Wagering requirement 25X.)