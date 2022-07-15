Slots Capital Adds Betsoft Games to Growing Slots Collection

July 15, 2022 (Press Release) – Slots Capital Casino now offers a selection of games from Betsoft. For many years, Slots Capital has been one of the best online casinos to play games from Rival Gaming.

Recently they added collections from Arrow’s Edge, Qora and Dragon Gaming, giving players even more choices. This month they are adding new games from Betsoft, known for its amazing themes and graphics and innovative bonus features. Until July 31, Slots Capital will triple players’ deposits to give them lots of play time on its first five Betsoft games: Thai Blossoms, Gold Tiger’s Ascent, Stay Frosty, Lost: Mystery Chests and Mr. Macau.

Thai Blossoms is a 5-reel, 100 payline video slot with Sticky Stacking Wilds. Mangos, durian and lichee nuts spin against a backdrop of lush tropical Asian farmland. The Wild is a breathtaking pink Lotus Blossom that can stay sticky for two spins. Grand Elephants award an instant Scatter pay up to $100 and up to 20 free spins.

Gold Tiger’s Ascent takes players to the high mountains of China. Magic Red Envelopes reveal instant cash wins, high-paying Sack of Gold or Firecracker symbols, Wilds or Scatters. Scatters can award up to 10 free spins and an instant $200 pay out.

Stay Frosty has Sticky Wilds that can stick for 2 spins. Its Snowman symbol is Wild and can occupy one position or an entire reel.

Slots players return to the mysterious pyramids of Egypt with world-renowned archaeologist Dr. Dakota Bones in the new Lost: Mystery Chests slot. Deep beneath sand and stone there are untold treasures hidden in Mystery Chests. These chests open to reveal an instant cash win, high value symbols, Wilds or Scatters.

Mr. Macau is a glitzy game set in Asia’s casino capital. Wilds are sticky for two spins and Triple 7 symbols can award free spins and extra Sticky Wilds or Multipliers. If a spin doesn’t win, a random symbol can become sticky for a re-spin.

BETSOFT GAMES: INTRODUCTORY BONUS

Available July 15-31, 2022

300% Deposit Bonus

Deposit $25 – Play with $100

Bonus code: BETSOFT300

Min. deposit $25; max. bonus $7500; 45X rollover

Valid for Betsoft slots only.