€3M Progressive Jackpot Win on Mega Moolah Goddess

Microgaming’s regal Mega Moolah Goddess progressive jackpot makes history with an extraordinary €3,947,030.58 payout!

Microgaming’s Mega Moolah Goddess awards the momentous win on 16 November 2021. This marks the tenth payout of seven figures or more on the progressive jackpot network this year.

This is the largest win to to date on the ancient Egyptian themed progressive jackpot slot in its history.

This latest Mega win brings the total paid out on Microgaming’s progressive jackpot network to date to more than €1.5 billion. Which is now over 22 million all-time payouts awarded.

Game Description

Mega Moolah Goddess is a reimagined progressive jackpot extravaganza featuring four possible jackpots. Microgaming has added a Mini, Minor, Major and Mega progressive jackpot to the 5-reel, 25-payline online slot with an Egyptian theme.

As a part of the Mega Moolah series of progressive games, Mega Moolah Goddess is available at Jackpot City Casino.

Jackpot City has been a recognized Microgaming casino since 1998 and has made many winners from Microgaming’s progressive jackpots over the years.

Players wanting to try the history making Mega Moolah Goddess progressive can sign up today with a welcome bonus of up to $1600 with their first four deposits.