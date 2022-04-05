Casino Extreme’s Hatch Me If You Can $20K Prize Pool Tourney

You Can Win a Share of $20,000 in the Hatch Me If You Can tournament at Casino Extreme

Finally, the long-awaited Easter Tournament at Casino Extreme is here. The Hatch Me If You Can tournament is on with the chance to win a share of the $20,000 prize pool.

Casino Extreme wants to offer every player the chance to win prizes while playing their favorite slots, regardless of whether they win or lose. Joining the tournament has never been easier. Earn points when you deposit and play.

With a deposit of $200 or more, you can earn up to 50 points. For every $50 wagered on the games, no matter what slot they are, as long as they’re not progressive, you’ll get 1 extra point.

Prizes

1st place- $5,000 Cash

2nd place- $3,000 Cash

3rd place- $2,000 Cash

4th-9th place- $400 Free Chip

10th-19th place- $300 Free Chip

20th-29th place- $200 Free Chip

30th-39th place- $150 Free Chip

40th-50th place-$100 Free Chip

POINTS CALCULATION For every $50 wagered on non-progressive slots, you will earn 1 point.

You will earn additional points for each deposit you make respectively: Deposit Points $20 – $49.99 earn +1 point $50 – $99.99 earn +5 points $100 – $199.99 earn +15 points $200 + earn +50 points Player with the highest number of points will qualify for the biggest rewards. You will be able to check your ranking at all times on our leaderboard above, which will be updated every 24h.

Get started earning your rankings across the leaderboard today by playing Casino Extreme .