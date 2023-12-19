Unleash the Fun: Slotland’s $100 Cashback and Weekly Draws!

Hey Slotland enthusiasts! Brace yourselves for an exciting update that’s bound to elevate your gaming experience to a whole new level.

Picture this: a generous $100 cashback bonus and a chance to win big in the weekly draws just for doing what you love – playing slots at Slotland!

1. $100 Cashback Bonus: Play More, Win More!

Imagine getting a sweet $100 cashback bonus for every $1,000 you spend. Slotland is turning up the heat by offering a fantastic 10% cashback on all your deposits. It’s like getting a bonus just for enjoying your favorite games! Whether you’re on a winning streak or experiencing a temporary setback, the $100 bonus is your silver lining.

Slotland keeps tabs on your deposits and playtime, and when you hit the magic $1,000 mark, a notification will pop up, letting you know your cashback bonus is ready and waiting. And here’s the kicker – it’s subject to just 1x wagering before you can cash out your winnings. Talk about a win-win situation!

2. Weekly Draws: Your Ticket to Extra Cash!

But wait, there’s more! Slotland is spicing things up with weekly draws, giving you a shot at cash prizes up to $500 every Wednesday – just for playing your go-to slots. It’s simple: for every $1 you spend, you earn a ticket. The more you play, the more entries you accumulate, increasing your chances of snagging a cash prize in the weekly draw. The draw goes down every Wednesday at the stroke of midnight, adding an extra layer of excitement to your midweek routine.

Prizes That Pack a Punch:

1st Place: $500

2nd to 10th Place: $100 each

11th to 20th Place: $10 each

And yes, you guessed it – all prizes are subject to a mere 1x wagering requirement before you can revel in your winnings. If you’re among the lucky winners, an email will hit your inbox, guiding you on how to claim your well-deserved prize.

So, what are you waiting for? Dive into the Slotland action, rack up those deposits, and let the games begin. The $100 cashback bonus and weekly draws are your golden tickets to an enhanced gaming experience. Who said winning had to be hard? At Slotland, it’s all about fun, rewards, and that sweet taste of victory every Wednesday night!