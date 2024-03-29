Hop into CryptoSlots’ Egg-citing Easter festivities! 🐰🥚

From March 28th to April 4th, we’ve got a basket full of treats just waiting for you to discover. We’ve hidden three special Easter Eggs across our social media platforms, and it’s up to you to find them.

Whether you’re scrolling through Facebook, browsing Twitter, or exploring X, keep your eyes peeled for those elusive eggs because they hold some egg-ceptional surprises!

First up, let’s talk about Cryptoslots Easter Bundle. When you use the bonus code EASTER during this limited time, you’ll get an egg-stra $33 added to your account when you deposit between $50 and $99. But wait, there’s more! Deposit between $100 and $149, and you’ll get a whopping $85 bonus.

And if you really want to go big, deposit $150 or more, and CryptoSlots will treat you to an egg-splosive $180 bonus! Just remember, you can use the code twice, and there’s a 38x wagering requirement before you can cash out your winnings.

Now, onto the Easter Egg hunt! Head over to Cryptoslots Facebook page and keep your eyes peeled for our Facebook Easter Egg. When you find it, you can claim an egg-citing 55% bonus on deposits ranging from $25 to $250. Plus, this bonus can be redeemed once per day, so keep checking back for more chances to win big!

But that’s not all! Cryptoslots also hidden an Easter Egg on our Twitter and X platforms. Find the missing egg, and you can snag an egg-ceptional 30% bonus on deposits between $25 and $250. And the best part? You can claim this bonus up to three times a day, giving you even more chances to rake in those sweet winnings.

Just remember, all bonus codes are valid on all slots and games, but there are wagering requirements you’ll need to meet before you can cash out your winnings. So make sure to read the fine print and get ready to enjoy an egg-stra special Easter with CryptoSlots!

Happy Easter, and happy hunting!