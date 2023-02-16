Everygame Giving 50 Free Spins on New Giant Fortunes Slot

February 15, 2023 (Press Release) – A forest prince gets precious gems back from the village ogre in the brand-new Giant Fortunes slot, now available at Everygame Casino. An introductory bonus available until March 15th gives players up to $5000 and 50 free spins on the new fairy tale fantasy game.

The $150,000 Lucky Hearts casino bonus contest will continue to award $30,000 in prizes to top players every week until March 6th.

Giant Fortunes has transforming Mystery Symbols that appear on nearly every spin. These priceless Gems morph into regular symbols and, since these all match, they create lots of chances for a winning combination. Seven free spins are triggered when the three middle reels are all Mystery Gems. During free spins, Mystery Gems only appear on the third reel. When they do, they expand into oversized symbols that fill three reels.

The Ogre that has stolen the village’s gems is the Wild symbol. The Forest Prince, sneaking away with one of the gems he’s stolen, is the top paying symbol.

Giant Fortunes is a medium volatility game with a top award of 50,000X the bet.

GIANT FORTUNES — INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins on GIANT FORTUNES

Min. deposit just $20

Code: GIANT150

Available until March 15th

LUCKY HEARTS CASINO BONUS CONTEST CONTINUES

Everygame Casino players will automatically earn points when they play the new Giant Fortunes – or any of the hundreds of games in the casino’s huge collection. Every week, 300 players with the most points win up to $500 each. During the Lucky Hearts Casino Bonus Contest that continues until March 6th, players will compete with each other for $150,000 in prizes. Every week, the top 20 winners will be entered in a final draw for a $1000 cash prize.

Everygame Casino is known around the world for its huge selection of real-money online casino games, friendly customer service, and quick and easy payout of winnings.