Get $30 Free Bonus on New Freya’s Fortune Slot

Slots Capital Giving $30 Free Bonus for New Freya’s Fortune with Three Wilds & Three Jackpots

August 12, 2022 (Press Release) – Slots Capital Casino has just added an epic new game to its growing collection of slots. Freya’s Fortune features the Norse goddess of love, sex and war and has three Wilds and three jackpots. August 12-31, active players can get a $30 bonus to play on the new game.

Freya is the Norse god of sex, lust, beauty, sorcery, gold, war, and even death but in the new Freya’s Fortune slot game, now available at Slots Capital, she is one of three Wild symbols and multiplies wins 4X when she’s part of a winning combination.

Odin is also Wild, multiplying wins 3X. Thor’s Hammer doubles wins.

Freya’s Fortune has three jackpots. The Mega Jackpot is a $15,000 win.

Slots Capital has games from Rival Gaming, Betsoft, Arrow’s Edge, Qora Games, Saucify and Dragon Gaming. Freya’s Fortune is a brand-new game from Arrow’s Edge.

FREYA’S FORTUNE INTRODUCTORY BONUS

Available August 12-31, 2022

$30 Free Bonus

Available to all players that have made a deposit in the previous 30 days

Bonus code: FREYA30

Min. deposit $25. 40X rollover.

Bonus to be played on Freya’s Fortune only.