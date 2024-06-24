LiteCoin and Bitcoin Cash Deposits Get 30 Extra Spins!

June 24, 2024 (Press Release) – Betsoft’s notorious bank robbers are back for Free Spins Week in the casino games section at Everygame Poker, June 24-30. The new Heist: Bank Rush, the original Take the Bank, and its follow-up, Take the Vault, are featured as well as the epic Take Olympus.

Players that deposit with Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash will get 30 EXTRA free spins with their deposits. Also this week, everyone gets free roulette bets.

Heist: Bank Rush, Betsoft’s newest bank robber game, has all the daring thrills of busting into a bank. Four special bonus symbols feature the four members of the Heist crew, each with a unique skill to help boost wins.

In Take Olympus, Greek gods have special powers to grant Multipliers, Wilds and Free Spins. The mighty Zeus can expand to fill his reel and grant free spins.

Set against the dramatic backdrop of the Wild West, Take the Vault is packed with Wild Symbols, Free Spins and Hold & Win feature. When the Detonator Countdown Meter reaches zero, all TNT symbols collected become Wild.

Bombs explode and become Wilds and Police Car symbols can trigger 15 free spins with sticky Wilds in Take the Bank. The fast-paced 75 payline slot has extra wilds in its free spins bonus feature.

Bitcoin and Litecoin are increasingly popular with Everygame Poker slots players. Since cryptocurrency transactions are so quick and easy, and fees are so low.

FREE SPINS WITH DEPOSITS — EXTRA FREE SPINS WITH CRYPTOCURRENCY DEPOSITS

Available June 24-30, 2024

30 Free Spins on Heist: Bank Rush (60 with LiteCoin deposit)

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: HBRBIT

60 Free Spins on Take Olympus (90 with LiteCoin deposit)

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: DIETYBIT

30 Free Spins on Take the Vault (60 with Bitcoin Cash deposit)

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: SAFECOIN

60 Free Spins on Take the Bank (90 with Bitcoin Cash deposit)

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: COFFERCOIN

Wagering requirement: 30X.

FREE ROULETTE BETS

For every new bet placed playing Smart Roulette, June 24-30, Everygame Poker will add a free bet valued at 5% of the original bet. Players simply place a bet and a 5% free bet will be added. Smart Roulette is found under the Tangente tab in the casino games section.