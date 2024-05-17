Red Dog Casino: Claim Up to $2,750 Slots Crypto Bonus

Deposit and Play at Red Dog Casino with Crypto and Receive Two Special Bonuses

If you’re a fan of online casinos and cryptocurrencies, Red Dog Casino has some exciting news for you! Red Dog Casino is rolling out two special Crypto Bonuses that will make your gaming experience even more rewarding. Whether you prefer spinning the slots or enjoying a mix of slots and card games, there’s a crypto bonus just for you.

Up to $2,750 Slots Crypto Bonus

If slots are your game, Red Dog Casino’s Slots Crypto Bonus is an offer you won’t want to miss. Here’s how it works:

Deposit Minimums : Deposit at least $20 using Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), or Ripple (XRP). If you prefer Tether (USDT), the minimum deposit is $40.

: Deposit at least $20 using Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), or Ripple (XRP). If you prefer Tether (USDT), the minimum deposit is $40. Bonus Details : You’ll receive a 275% bonus on your deposit, up to a maximum of $550 per deposit.

: You’ll receive a 275% bonus on your deposit, up to a maximum of $550 per deposit. Frequency : This bonus can be claimed up to five times, giving you a potential total bonus of $2,750.

: This bonus can be claimed up to five times, giving you a potential total bonus of $2,750. Games Included : Enjoy your bonus on Board Games, Scratch Cards, Video Slots, and Keno.

: Enjoy your bonus on Board Games, Scratch Cards, Video Slots, and Keno. Max Bet and Payout: The maximum bet is $10 per spin, and the maximum payout is 30 times your deposit amount.

Up to $2,300 Slots & Cards Crypto Bonus

For those who enjoy a variety of games, the Slots & Cards Crypto Bonus offers a great mix. Here are the details:

Deposit Minimums : As with the Slots Crypto Bonus , deposit a minimum of $20 using BTC, ETH, LTC, DOGE, or XRP, or $40 with USDT.

: As with the , deposit a minimum of $20 using BTC, ETH, LTC, DOGE, or XRP, or $40 with USDT. Bonus Details : This bonus provides a 230% boost on your deposit, up to a maximum of $460 per deposit.

: This bonus provides a 230% boost on your deposit, up to a maximum of $460 per deposit. Frequency : You can claim this bonus up to five times, totaling up to $2,300 in bonuses.

: You can claim this bonus up to five times, totaling up to $2,300 in bonuses. Games Included : Play a wide range of games including Video Slots, Board Games, Scratch Cards, Keno, and Card Games.

: Play a wide range of games including Video Slots, Board Games, Scratch Cards, Keno, and Card Games. Wagering Requirements : The wagering requirement is 40 times the combined deposit and bonus amount.

: The wagering requirement is 40 times the combined deposit and bonus amount. Max Payout: Just like the Slots Crypto Bonus, the maximum payout is 30 times your deposit amount.

A Generous Welcome Package

Red Dog Casino is known for offering one of the biggest welcome packages in the online casino world. New players can take advantage of up to $12,250 in free bonuses! Here’s a breakdown of this incredible offer:

First Five Deposits : Each of your first five deposits is matched at 225%, up to $2,250 per deposit. If you deposit using cryptocurrencies, the match rate increases to 240%, up to $2,450 per deposit.

: Each of your first five deposits is matched at 225%, up to $2,250 per deposit. If you deposit using cryptocurrencies, the match rate increases to 240%, up to $2,450 per deposit. Minimum Deposit : The minimum deposit to qualify for these bonuses is just $10.

: The minimum deposit to qualify for these bonuses is just $10. Wagering Requirements : The wagering requirement for these bonuses is 30 times the combined bonus and deposit amount.

: The wagering requirement for these bonuses is 30 times the combined bonus and deposit amount. Max Cashout: The maximum cashout from these bonuses is 30 times your original deposit amount.

With such enticing offers, Red Dog Casino is a fantastic choice for both new and seasoned players looking to maximize their gaming experience with cryptocurrency deposits. Whether you’re spinning the slots or enjoying a hand of cards, these crypto bonuses provide ample opportunity to boost your bankroll and enhance your gameplay.

So, why wait? Dive into the exciting world of Red Dog Casino, make your crypto deposit, and claim these incredible bonuses today!