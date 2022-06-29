Uptown Aces Offers Daily, Weekly and Monthly Tournaments

Have you played Uptown Aces tournaments yet? Some of the best competitions can be found right there! If your ready to spin for guaranteed prize pools, then you better join one of the events today!

Some are free to join, some cost as little as 0.05. All tournaments guarantee a minimum prize along with rebuys and daily competition.

Buy-In CostAdd-On CostRebuy CostPotStartsEnds
MondayWinner Takes All$0.00$0.80$1.00$250.00Monday 12amTuesday 12pm
MondayNewbies Free Slots$0.00$0.25$0.50$15.00Everyday 12amEveryday 12pm
MondayDaily Nickel$0.05$0.05$0.05$25.00Everyday 12amEveryday 12pm
TuesdayDaily Loyalty Slots$0.00$1.00$0.85$100.00Everyday 12amEveryday 12pm
TuesdayNewbies Free Slots$0.00$0.25$0.50$15.00Everyday 12amEveryday 12pm
TuesdayDaily Nickel$0.05$0.05$0.05$25.00Everyday 12amEveryday 12pm
WednesdayDaily Loyalty Slots$0.00$1.00$0.85$100.00Everyday 12amEveryday 12pm

The above tournament schedule is just a sample of the fantastic competitions running every day.

You can’t win if you don’t play! Join Uptown Aces today to get started showing off your competition skills. Uptown will help you get started with $8,888 in casino bonuses that is available to play Slots, Real-Series Video Slots, Table Games, Keno and Scratch Cards.

Get started with a whopping 888% Welcome Bonus Pack on your first 8 deposits followed by 350 Free Spins!

