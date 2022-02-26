St. Patty’s Slot Tourney Series Awards $20,000 in Prizes

March 1, 2022 (Press Release) — Three popular online casinos are pooling their resources to award incredible prizes during March slots tournaments. Every day at Slotastic Casino, Jackpot Capital Casino and Grande Vegas Casino, there’ll be a $200 Lucky Cash Drop tournament. Every weekend, Paddy’s Weekend Pot of Gold Freerolls will award $777 in prizes, and the champion in the week-long Mardi Gras Magic Fiesta will win $2000. Players have the entire month to achieve the top score in the Paddy’s Lucky $7,777 Freeroll Tournament.

The top five players will win prizes in the daily Lucky Cash Drops. The other tournaments provide a shared prize pool based on the number of participants and the players position on the leaderboard.

In each tournament, all players will receive the same amount of starting credits to wager. Like regular slot play, they can decide how much to wager on each spin. A progress tracker will show everyone their current leaderboard position.

All of the March tournaments are free rolls. There are no entry fees, but players can build their way up the leaderboard by purchasing additional coins for $2 to $5.

MARCH TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

24 Hour Lucky Cash Drop Freerolls

$200 awarded daily; first prize $100

Maximum 500 participants. Free to enter, add-ons $2.

Paddy’s $777 Weekend Pot of Gold Freerolls

Friday to Sunday, every weekend in March

Free to enter, add-ons $5.

$2000 Mardi Gras Magic Fiesta

March 1st to 8th

Free to enter, add-ons $3.

Paddy’s Lucky $7777 Freeroll

March 1st – 31st

Played on Paddy’s Lucky Forest

Free to enter; add-ons $7.

The popular Paddy’s Lucky Forest leprechaun slot game from Realtime Gaming has Slippery Wilds, three Jackpots and a Pick Bonus that awards instant prizes. For the other tournaments, a different game will be featured each day. Players can join these tournaments in the instant play online casinos on their desktop and laptop computers, or in the mobile casino on their smartphones and tablets.